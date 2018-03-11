HR-tech co ActiView raises $6.5m from Teddy Sagi

Israeli startup ActiView, which has developed virtual reality (VR) technology for assessing job applicants, has raised $6.5 million in a Series A financing round from Teddy Sagi Group. To date, the company has been able to develop using its own funds. Since the investment by Teddy Sagi, the company has expanded its workforce from 30 to 50, of whom 45 are in Israel with the remainder in England, where the company also intends growing.

Based in Lod, the company was founded in 2016 by CEO Matanel Libi, CTO Gil Asher, COO Tal Koelewyn, chief engineer Etan Hayik, and global marketing head Roi Ravitz.

Libi told "Globes," "As the main entrepreneur, I came from other companies that succeeded in completely different fields and that's where part of our financing came from."

The company already has 10 major customers in Israel and Europe, said Libi.

ActiView's VR system is based on machine learning to identify behavioral attributes in applicants based on the manner in which they perform in such areas as cognitive skills, work methodologies, integrity and motivation. The systems uses mixed reality technology to creates games and simulations of genuine work situations and gathers special data to build and evaluate a cognitive profile of the candidate.

