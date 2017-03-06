Haaretz to streamline, layoff 12 journalists

The "Haaretz" group recently began cutbacks and streamlining measures. It was reported in the past few days that veteran reporters at the newspaper would soon leave it as part of the economizing plan that management is seeking to carry out.

It is believed that 15 journalists will leave "Haaretz," although both the committee representing the group's journalists and the newspaper's management made it clear today that there was still no agreed final and clear number.

Yael Katzir, chairperson of the committee representing workers at "Haaretz" and "TheMarker," told "Globes" today that management's measures had been taken as part of its dialogue with the committee, which belongs to the Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) Journalists Association, and that the parties are continuing their negotiations.

Meanwhile, the newspaper has begun sending home veteran journalists who have reached pension age. In some cases, this was with the journalists' consent, while in other cases, they were forced to leave. The committee also consented to this measure, in the realization that in many aspects, it was the lesser evil. At the same time, it appears to be only the beginning of the economizing measures.

The veteran employees leaving the newspaper include financial reporter Moti Bassok, who will be replaced by "Markerweek " supplement reporter Hagai Amit; editor Ehud Ein-Gil, responsible in recent years for the newspaper's public relations, among other things; Michael Handelzalts, the newspaper's theater critic; and "Haaretz" supplement reporter Dalia Karpel.

The status of another veteran journalist at the "Haaretz" supplement, Neri Livneh, who has not reached pension age, is unclear, after she was recently summoned by publisher Amos Schocken for a talk dealing with her continued employment on the newspaper, and may be summoned for a hearing soon.

The most senior employee who recently left "Haaretz" is deputy editor Mike Dagan. It is currently unclear whether a replacement for him will be appointed; it is believed that the position may be left unoccupied.

Another cutback already made at the newspaper was the appointment of "Friday Gallery" editor Lisa Peretz as editor of the "Books" supplement, after which the previous editor of the supplement, Benny Mer, left the newspaper.

In early 2017, in a letter notifying the employees that anyone with more than two years seniority would be entitled to a NIS 600 annual bonus, Schocken wrote, "We missed the 2016 budget targets set at the beginning of the year by 10%." He later hinted that the newspaper was actually on the verge of making cutbacks: "The budget we have prepared for 2017 is a difficult one. In order to meet the revenue budget, we will have to make a special effort, and there is still a risk that we will not meet it. The expenses budget concludes a program for reducing expenses, which is also not easy. It is just beginning, and it is essential, so that we can maintain the company's profitability and stability.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 6, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017