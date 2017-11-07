Haifa introduces Car2Go electric carsharing project

The Haifa municipality and the Car2Go company today launched the first shared transportation project of its kind in Israel, based on electric vehicles and charging stations. 100 Renault Zoe cars will begin operating in the city in the framework of the project. 40 vehicles will start operating today, 40 more at the beginning of December 2017, and 20 at the beginning of January 2018. 100 more vehicles are to be added at a later stage, depending on the results.

The shared electric vehicle project is designed mostly for short and medium-length trips within the city. The payment model is based on payment exclusively for travel time, with no commitment to an extended period. The price for the service is more than the cost of a bus ride, but less than the cost of a taxi - NIS 1.20 per minute on the route, 35-40% cheaper than traveling in a taxi. Rides will be free of charge for the first two months. According to the municipality's figures, over 2,000 subscribers have already registered for the service. The venture is planned to expand to the Krayot region north of Haifa, which will affect the entire Haifa metropolitan area.

Over NIS 20 million has been invested in the project, which is part of the "Easy to Breathe" joint project of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and the Jewish National Fund designed to reduce air pollution in Israel. The Haifa part of this project, which is being funded jointly by the Haifa municipality and the Cities Association for Environmental Protection - Haifa Bay Region, will be run by Car2Go.

The Renault Zoe offers a 150-kilometer range for trips after full charging. The service is based on an app that directs subscribers to available vehicles and parking spaces with a charging station. The vehicle can be ordered immediately or up to 15 minutes before the trip.

After making an order, the subscriber goes to the car at a special parking place, puts his smart card on the windshield or opens the car using the car's mobile device, checks that the car is in good repair, turns it on, and drives. After using the car, the user brings it back to any special parking space for it in the city.

After using the car, the user presses a button for concluding the order, and the system automatically bills the user's credit card according to the number of minutes he used the card. 300 reserved parking spaces in the city have been allocated for the project.

