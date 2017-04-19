Haim Katz could be questioned in IAI bribery probe

Israel Police have sought approval from Attorney General Dr. Avichai Mandelblit to question under caution Welfare Minister Haim Katz.

The Israel Police Lahav 433 national investigation unit wants to quiz Katz on the corruption probe at Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1). Sources close to the affair say that the request was given to Mandeblit before the Passover holiday and that a decision has yet to be made.

Last month several dozen people were arrested in the affair including an IAI board member and senior executives. The main charge against IAI's staff is that they allegedly took bribes and favors from private companies that provide services to IAI (its suppliers) in exchange for promoting their interests and helping them win tenders. The suppliers themselves are suspected of giving bribes and favors and related offenses.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 19, 2017

