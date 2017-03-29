Hanan Mor questioned in Netanya bribery probe

Hanan Mor Group - Holdings Ltd. (TASE:HNMR) today notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that Hanan Mor, its controlling shareholder, had been questioned under caution concerning his suspected involvement in the Netanya municipality corruption affair. Mor is suspected of making donations that were actually bribes. The company denied the suspicions against Mor. "The company believes that it and its officeholder acted legally, and are not involved in the affair being investigated," the company announcement stated.

It was reported last week that the police are recommending the indictment of Netanya Mayor Miriam Feirberg. The policy announced the completion of its investigation in the affair, and that evidential grounds had been established for the commission of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust by Feirberg; an attempt to obtain a bribe by Eliahu Feirberg, the mayor's ex-husband; and the commission of bribery by Tsafrir Feirberg, her son.

It was also reported last week that evidential grounds had been established for the commission of bribery by Adv. Avraham Gugig, contractors, and real estate wheeler-dealers, and the commission of breach of trust by former Netanya city engineer Paul Vital.

In its investigation, Israel Police National Fraud Unit Lahav 433 found incriminating evidence that Feirberg and members of her family conspired through Gugig with various developers having interests in Netanya, whether directly or indirectly, including through a trust in order to conceal their identities. Among other things, they received from the contractors and developers the right to acquire a partnership in various projects at significantly reduced cost. Miriam Feirberg allegedly gained the right to an apartment at a reduced price, in some cases reflected a benefit amounting to hundreds of thousands of shekels.

