search
Front > News

Hapoel Tel Aviv set for liquidation, relegation

Hapoel Tel Aviv Photo: Shlomi Yosef
28 Dec, 2016 12:23
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

No bids were received for the soccer team, which was granted a stay-of-proceedings with over NIS 100 million in debts.

As of yesterday's deadline set by Hapoel Tel Aviv's trustee Adv. Shaul Kotler, no bids were received for the bankrupt Israeli Ligat Ha'al (Premier League) soccer team Hapoel Tel Aviv. Unless there is a last minute intervention by a French consortium led by former Israel national team manager Luis Fernandez, or any other unexpected bidder, then Hapoel will go into liquidation and be relegated two divisions to Liga Aleph.

Earlier this month, Hapoel was granted a stay-of-proceedings and court protection for debts of more than NIS 100 million.

Hapoel Tel Aviv is one of Israel's top soccer teams, having won the Ligat Ha'Al title 13 times, most recently in 2010. Famously, the team knocked Chelsea out of the Uefa Cup in 2001.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 28, 2016

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Hapoel Tel Aviv Photo: Shlomi Yosef
Hapoel Tel Aviv Photo: Shlomi Yosef
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016