Hauser: We'll block bitcoin based cos from TASE indices

Israel Securities Authority chairman Shmuel Hauser has vowed to block bitcoin based companies from being included on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) indices. Speaking this morning at a conference of the Israel Innovation Authority on High-Tech Growth and Debt Financing, he said, "We won't let companies whose value is based on the bitcoin, such as Natural Resource Holdings, to be included in any of the indices on the TASE.

He added, "We will consider not letting bitcoin and the like come in to trade on the stock exchange through the back door in fancy dress before a regulatory framework is found for these financial instruments."

Since Natural Resource Holdings Ltd. (TASE:NRH) reported six weeks ago that it was considering changing its business strategy and moving into the blockchain sector (verifying cryptocurrency deals), the company's share price has risen tenfold.

