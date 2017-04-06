search
Health Ministry caps hospital parking charge

Wolfson Hospital photo: Eyal Fischer
6 Apr, 2017 19:31
The maximum  charge for parking at government hospitals will be NIS 20 for 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health has set a maximum of NIS 20 a day for parking in the parking lots of government hospitals. The ministry issued a circular today on the operation of parking lots in general government medical centers. According to the circular, payment for parking will be for 24 hours, without any restriction on the number of times a vehicle enters and leaves the medical center during this time. The maximum price for parking a car for 24 hours will be NIS 20.

The circular also decrees that an exemption from payment will be given for some classes of patients, including ambulatory dialysis patients, oncological patients (during their treatment) and their escorts, families of patients hospitalized for more than 14 days (the exemption will apply from the 15th day), parents of hospitalized premature infants, disabled people, and others.

The circular also states that the entry and exit of a vehicle within less than 30 minutes for any purpose will be free of charge.

Among the government hospitals to which the circular applies are Wolfson Medical Center, Meir Medical Center, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Emek Medical Center in Afula, Hadassah Medical Center, Rambam Health Care Campus, and Soroka Medical Center.

How much do people pay for parking now? At Rambam Campus, for example, the current price of parking is NIS 20 an hour, with a maximum daily charge of NIS 36. Some parking lots, however, have apparently already prepared for the Ministry of Health's decision by displaying a tariff similar to the price instructions. Wolfson, for example, charges NIS 18 per hour. Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, and Soroka in Beer Sheva now charge NIS 20 a day, but only until midnight, not for 24 hours, as stipulated in the circular.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 6, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

