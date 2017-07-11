Herzliya Pituah house offered for NIS 100m

Dafna Harlev, co-owner of family real estate company Aviv, is putting her home in Herzliya Pituah up for sale, sources inform "Globes." The asking price is NIS 100 million.

The one-dunam (0.25-acre) property, with 450-500 square meters of built-up space, is located on Galei Tchelet Street, the closest street to the sea in Herzliya Pituah. It is believed to be the most expensive street in Israel. In transactions of this kind, the buyers are mainly interested in the land, not the building; they usually wish to build a new house to meet their needs.

Luxury housing market sources in Herzliya Pituah assert that deals like this one are unique in their location and the price being sought, and the sales process is therefore likely to take an especially long time before a buyer is found. In analyzing the deal, they predict that the eventual sale price will be in the NIS 80-90 million range, lower than the asking price.

The eventual buyer will live in a neighborhood of well-known members of the very top of Israel's business community, including billionaire Teddy Sagi (who bought his home from Zaki Rakib in 2010 for NIS 135 million), Irit Strauss, and former Minister of the Environment Raphael Edery. The US ambassador to Israel's home is on the same street.

