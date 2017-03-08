Herzliya to triple in size by 2030

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee, headed by Dalia Zilber, has approved for deposit Herzliya's overall masterplan. Under the plan, Herzliya, which currently has 90,000 residents, will have 52,000 new homes, and see its population increase to 290,000.

The plan will also see 1.8 million square meters of industrial space built, which will increase the city's municipal tax revenue and enable Herzliya to continue providing appropriate services to its residents. The masterplan also allocates 300 acres for public buildings and 360,000 square meters for new hotels.

The planning managers say that the designs stress more dense construction in the city while taking the most effective advantage of the available land reserves in new neighborhoods in the north, southwest and the northern coastline. There will also be more dense construction as part of the city center's urban renewal plan.

Tel Aviv district planner Naomi Angel said, "The plan strives to assist the city's expansion while creating urban space that expresses mixed use and continuity with a stress on the pedestrian and linking up municipal foci, public metropolitan land, municipal parks and beaches."

