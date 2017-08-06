search
High Court strikes down third apartment tax

6 Aug, 2017 18:51
An expanded panel of justices on Israel's High Court of Justice has struck down the proposed controversial tax on owners of three homes or more.

Justice Noam Sohlberg said, "There was no alternative but to decide that the legislation process of the multiple apartments tax was defective at the very roots of the procedure." 

