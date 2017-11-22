High demand for PennantPark TASE bond offering

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (Nasdaq: PFLT) announced that it has priced an institutional offering of $138.7 million (NIS 490 million) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) of its 3.83% Series A Notes (2023 Notes). The 2023 Notes will be issued pursuant to a deed of trust between the PennantPark and Mishmeret Trust Company, Ltd. as trustee.

PennantPark is a non-banking finance and loan company, and as such has become the first non-real estate company to issue bonds on the TASE in the latest wave of US debt offerings designed to take advantage of lower interest rates available in Israel. PennantPark had only planned raising NIS 400 million but took advantage of demand of NIS 1.4 billion.

PennantPark's bond is rated AA- by S&P Ma'alot with a stable forecast with the final repayment due in 2023. The company has a market cap of $450 million.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. The company also plans dual listing its shares on the TASE.

