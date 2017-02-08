High-tech: Men seek money, women seek challenge

A survey by the Matchup Placement personnel agency among 412 high-tech employees probed which parameters affect the satisfaction of employees in the industry and the factors that create the ideal workplace. The survey was conducted by Internet in January 2017.

The survey participants were asked to rate eight different parameters for a workplace. The factors included were salary, remuneration, and related employment conditions; the balance between work and family; physical proximity to home; satisfaction and challenge, promotion and professional development; employment security; labor relations; and a pleasant work environment. The participants rated each parameter on a scale of 1 (most important) to 8 (least important).

The survey showed that women, who comprised 32% of the sample, rated job satisfaction and challenge as most important , followed by salary and related conditions (2) and physical proximity to home (3). The least important factor for women was employment security.

The picture among men was different. The most important element for men was salary and related conditions, following by satisfaction and challenge (2) and balance between work and family (3). At the bottom of the list for men was a pleasant work environment.

Post-War of Independence generation is not looking for promotion

Matchup also used other groupings for its sample. The post-War of Independence generation, those born between 1950 and 1966, rated satisfaction and challenge as most important, followed by salary and related conditions (2) and proximity to home (3). They put promotion and professional development at the bottom of the list.

Those born between 1967 and 1980 rated salary and related conditions and satisfaction and challenge equally as most important (1 and 2), followed by proximity to home (3) and the balance between work and family (4). At the bottom of this group's list was a pleasant work environment.

Those born in 1981 or later put salary and related conditions in first place, followed by the balance between work and home (2) and proximity to home (3). They rated labor relations as least important. Another group consisted of divorced employees with children, for whom salary and related conditions was most important, followed by satisfaction and challenge (2) and balance between work and family (3).

Commenting on the results, Matchup CEO Moran Straschnov said, "The survey supports many studies showing a significant difference in the attitude of different generations to their workplace and career. The generation born in 1981 or later is quicker and more dynamic. It frequently regards work as a means, not a goal, and emphasizes the balance between work and leisure."

Straschnov added, "As a placement company specializing in high tech, we sense the differences between the high-tech sector and other sectors in our daily work. High-tech employees are always looking for new opportunities and higher pay for their abilities and experience."

Summing up the situation, she said, "High-tech workers are used to being pursued by companies. In many cases, companies offer them very high salaries and tempting conditions, and they therefor rate salary significantly higher than the other criteria."

