Histadrut threatens strike over "broadcasting crisis"

3 Apr, 2017 13:02
The dispute affects all public sector employers, including government companies.

Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) chairman Avi Nissenkorn today declared a public sector-wide labor dispute, "following the severe crisis on the issue of the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (IBA) and the Israel Broadcasting Corporation (IBC)." Two days ago, Nissenkorn threatened that unless the issue was solved soon, he would escalate the organization measures in the economy. He is now carrying out this threat.

The Histradrut has conducted civil service sanctions in recent weeks in solidarity with IBA workers. To date, these measures have included a long series of work disruptions in government ministries.

According to the Histadrut announcement, the heart of the dispute is "a general reform in public broadcasting, including the establishment of another agency, with significant consequences for labor relations, including employment security. Even though the planned changes are far-reaching, with momentous consequences for labor relations and workers' rights, the decision on these changes was taken while completely ignoring the workers' representatives."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

