Histadrut to call off public sector general strike

The Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) looks set to call off tomorrow's planned public sector general strike. The strike had been called following the imminent closure of the Israel Broadcasting Authority and its replacement by the Israel Broadcasting Corporation.

Histadrut chairman Avi Nissenkorn came to Ministry of Finance director general Shai Babad's office this morning for talks and major progress has been made. The Ministry of Finance refused to expand on the content of the talks but sources believe that more generous pensions will be offered to employees who choose early retirement.

The Histadrut is also demanding that the Israel Broadcasting Corporation takes in more employees from the Israel Broadcasting Authority. The major bone of contention revolves around a group of 170 employees aged between 40 and 50 who are likely to qualify for low pensions due to the Israel Broadcasting Authority's distorted salary structure.

