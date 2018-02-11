Home sales slow in 2017

99,171 homes were sold in 2017, down 10.5% from 110,806 in 2016, the Chief Economist of the Ministry of Finance reports. The fall in deals did not, however, translate into a fall in housing prices with prices rising 2.4% in the 12 months ending November 2017, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

8,800 homes were sold in December 2017, according to the Chief Economist of the Ministry of Finance, of which 1,000 were part of the government Price Fixed Buyer program. The number of homes sold in December was down 20% from December 2016 and down 6% from November 2017.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 11, 2018

