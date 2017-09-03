Hot Mobile gains most new subscribers in August

HOT Mobile Ltd. is resuming its command of the mobile telephone market. The company picked up a net 7,233 subscribers in August (new subscribers minus lost subscribers), after faltering slightly in July, when it lost its leading position.

Another interesting result is that Golan Telecom Ltd., which came back to life in July by achieving a near balance between subscriber losses and gains, slid back in August, losing a net 6,628 subscribers.

Hot Mobile paved the way for its gains in August by disassembling and simplifying its surfing package. On the one hand, it raised its prices for unlimited surfing, while on the other hand offering intermediate packages. At NIS 69 a month, the unlimited surfing package is still Hot Mobile's biggest seller.

Unusually, the next best results after Hot Mobile were achieved by virtual operators 019 Cellular and Rami Levy Cellular, which continued to focus their subscriber recruitment efforts on niches and maintained their growth, while all the veteran companies continued to lose subscribers.

Officially, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) lost almost no subscribers, but this does not take into account internal churn, with subscribers moving from Home Cellular, a virtual operator acquired by Cellcom, to Cellcom itself.

Cellcom and Pelephone usually recruit more subscribers than Partner, and this pattern continued in August. Pelephone is aggressively marketing cellular packages, and recruited 58,000 subscribers, compared with 56,000 for Cellcom and 46,000 for Partner. This policy is making up for the large number of subscribers leaving the company - more than its two veteran competitors combined. The result is that Pelephone is losing fewer subscribers, but paying a high price for it.

Partner lost a net 5,188 subscribers, but it also lost fewer subscribers than its veteran competitors (Cellcom lost 56,925 and Pelephone 59,960). 51,394 subscribers left Partner, including 012 Mobile subscribers registered as Partner subscribers.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on September 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017