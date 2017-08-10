Hot, Rami Levy offer cut-price television

HOT Telecommunication Systems Ltd. (TASE: HOT) CEO Tal Granot Goldstein announced an agreement today with Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. (TASE:RMLI) for marketing a cut-price television package. The package consists of 35 channels, including HBO series, and will cost NIS 89 monthly. A sport channel will be offered at extra cost. Hot's own productions will also be broadcast as part of the package.

Rami Levy said, "We looked to provide an excellent product at a low price, to give a good deal to the consumer."

