Hot launches Next brand to counter Netflix

Hot Telecommunication Systems Ltd. (TASE: HOT.B1) is embarking on a campaign likely to rock the Israeli television market. The company today launched Next, a new independent television brand designed to compete with the anticipated of local content on Netflix, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR), and DBS Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. (YES), which is considering a new Internet television venture.

Next is a digital platform aimed at young people, who will be able to watch television whenever they want, wherever they want. The brand appeals to people who are not Hot customers - the 19% of users who do not watch television at all, or who choose to watch it only through the Internet, or to consume illegally broadcast content.

At the same time, Hot announced an upgrade in its VOD broadcasts, and said it was making it available to its customers on tablets, mobile computers, and smartphones through its Hot Play brand.

At a press conference today, Hot CEO Tal Granot Goldstein announced the new ventures as part of the company's preparation for more intensive competition in the television market and the entry of new players. Hot's independent brand, which is really something new, has not been tested in the Altice group, Hot's parent company; Hot is attempting such a venture for the first time in Israel.

Granot Goldstein said that the product was digital, with fully digitalized service. Hot's content will be accessible from Israel and worldwide. Two packages are involved: the first is Next Global, for movies and series from around the world, and the other, called Next IL, is for local content. Each package costs NIS 49, and buying both of them will cost NIS 69.

Hot preferred its own independent initiative to waiting to respond to the entry of competitors. The company is trying to pre-empt the situation by shaking up the market itself in order to maintain its dominance in the television market.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 27, 2017

