search
Front > Real Estate

Housing minister: Price rise is halting

Yoav Galant
16 Feb, 2017 20:11

Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Galant responded cautiously to the January drop in the home price index. 

"I think we shouldn't get excited over a good result, and we shouldn't become depressed when the result isn't so good. That's my approach. We need to keep on working and keep on producing homes. The picture is one of cautious optimism, and I think that the figure stems from a moderation in the rise in prices," Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Galant said today.

Galant was referring to the figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics yesterday indicating that the home price index fell 1.2% in January, the first substantial fall since January 2007. The Bureau's figures could be revised later, and this not infrequently happens, which is one thing that accounts for the minister's caution.

All the same, Galant signals that in his view there is room for some optimism. "The rate of increases in home prices is dropping, and I believe that of we look at prices a year from now and they are stable, we will be able to start talking about a price fall. It depends on supply, and at the same time we have to see what happens to interest rates. If they rise, there will be other investment possibilities in Israel and globally, and that will affect demand, because a rise in interest rates will make mortgages more expensive. The most important thing is to halt the upward charge of prices. After a decade of rises, I think we are at the halting stage. I saw how for several months now there has been a change in prices of luxury homes. They are falling, and not selling. That is a well-known indicator worldwide that spring is on the way."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 16, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016