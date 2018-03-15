Housing prices continue falling, Feb CPI up 0.1%

The fall in home prices continues according to the latest figures published by the Central Bureau of Statistics. Home prices fell 1% in December 2017- January 2018 compared with the previous two months. Over the past 12 month housing prices have risen 1.2%.

Prices of new homes fell a steeper 2.1% in December 2017- January 2018 compared with the previous two months. Over this period according to regions, housing prices fell 3.1% in the Jerusalem area, 3.6% in the north, 0.4% in Haifa, 0.3% in the center of the country, 0.8% in Tel Aviv, and 0.6% in the south.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose a negligible 0.1% in February, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported. Inflation over the past 12 months is 0.2%. Notable price rises in February were in fresh fruit (9.4%) and transport (0.8%). Notable price falls were in clothing (4.6%) and fresh vegetables (2.2%).

