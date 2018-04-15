Housing prices fall again, March CPI up 0.3%

Home prices fell 0.2% in February after falling more steeply in the preceding months. Inflation is running at 0.2% annually, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.
The fall in home prices continues according to the latest figures published by the Central Bureau of Statistics although more moderately than in recent months. Home prices fell 0.2% in February 2018 after falling 1.1% and 0.7% in the preceding months.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% in March, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported. Inflation over the past 12 months is 0.2%, well below the government target of between 1% and 3%. Notable price rises in March were in footwear and fashion (4.9%) and notable falls were in fresh fruit and vegetables (3.2%).
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 15, 2018
Amiram Barkat and Ori Chudy