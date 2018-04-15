search
Front > News

Housing prices fall again, March CPI up 0.3%

housing
15 Apr, 2018 18:54
שלח תגובה במיילAmiram Barkat and Ori Chudy

Home prices fell 0.2% in February after falling more steeply in the preceding months. Inflation is running at 0.2% annually, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

The fall in home prices continues according to the latest figures published by the Central Bureau of Statistics although more moderately than in recent months. Home prices fell 0.2% in February 2018 after falling 1.1% and 0.7% in the preceding months. 

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% in March, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported. Inflation over the past 12 months is 0.2%, well below the government target of between 1% and 3%. Notable price rises in March were in footwear and fashion (4.9%) and notable falls were in fresh fruit and vegetables (3.2%).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 15, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018