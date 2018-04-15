Housing prices fall again, March CPI up 0.3%

The fall in home prices continues according to the latest figures published by the Central Bureau of Statistics although more moderately than in recent months. Home prices fell 0.2% in February 2018 after falling 1.1% and 0.7% in the preceding months.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% in March, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported. Inflation over the past 12 months is 0.2%, well below the government target of between 1% and 3%. Notable price rises in March were in footwear and fashion (4.9%) and notable falls were in fresh fruit and vegetables (3.2%).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 15, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018