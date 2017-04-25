search
Front > News

Huge demand for Jaffa Port apartments land

Jaffa photo: Shutterstock/ G-Group
25 Apr, 2017 13:51
שלח תגובה במיילOri Chudy

16 bids were submitted in the tender for the 1.175-acre lot near Mayumana House.

The Israel Land Authority (ILA) today closed the tender for the sale of land for construction of 60 housing units on a 4.7-dunam (1.175-acre) lot near Mayumana House in Jaffa Port. 16 bids were submitted in the tender. Informed sources said that some of the companies that submitted bids believed that the winning bid would be over NIS 100 million, substantially higher than the minimum price set, and might reach NIS 160 million, due to the location of the land and the accompanying construction rights.

In addition to the 60 housing units, the Urban Building Plan allows the winners to request a concession allowing up to 20% more construction rights.

According to the tender documents, the winner will have to construct a public parking lot, and may also have to preserve a small part of the existing building on the site. The Urban Building Plan also allows construction of commercial space in the future project. At the same time, the tender terms state that permission to build more than 30% of the volume of construction approved for the site will not be granted until traffic lights are installed at the intersection of Yefet and Yehuda Margoza Streets.

Sources inform "Globes" that the bidders in the tender include a number of buyers groups, Israel Canada ITR) Ltd. (TASE:ISCN), the Reality Fund (together with partners), Azorim Investment, Development and Construction Ltd. (TASE: AZRM), Yossi Avrahami, and other well-known real estate companies.

Since the buyer fixed price plan, which is "nationalizing" tenders for state-owned land in favor of the government program, real estate companies have been looking for lots that are not part of this program. Any tender published that allows the sale of housing units on the free market is attracting very high bids.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 25, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Jaffa photo: Shutterstock/ G-Group
Jaffa photo: Shutterstock/ G-Group
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Capital  Markets Conference 2017