search
Front > News

Huge lines at Israel's first Decathlon store

Decathlon Photo: Dana Dayan
29 Aug, 2017 16:23
שלח תגובה במיילMichal Raz-Chaimovich

6,000 shoppers crowded into the store in the G shopping mall in Rishon Lezion.

6,000 Israelis have attended the opening of the huge Decathlon sporting goods chain branch in the G mall in Rishon Lezion. The buyers stood in a long line outside the branch in the August heat, and inside waited with their purchases in a cart in another long line to the cash register.

The new branch, the chain's first in Israel, has 3,000 square meters and 60 different departments of sporting goods, including diving gear, surfing, hiking, kick scooter riding, bicycles, and so forth.

The Decathlon chain has staked its fate on providing good value prices, mainly through private brands, rather than through leading well-known brands of sporting goods. The branch has 16,000 items, similar to supermarkets, and Ikea stores.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on August 29, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Decathlon Photo: Dana Dayan
Decathlon Photo: Dana Dayan
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס MAD Conference 2017