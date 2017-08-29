Huge lines at Israel's first Decathlon store

6,000 Israelis have attended the opening of the huge Decathlon sporting goods chain branch in the G mall in Rishon Lezion. The buyers stood in a long line outside the branch in the August heat, and inside waited with their purchases in a cart in another long line to the cash register.

The new branch, the chain's first in Israel, has 3,000 square meters and 60 different departments of sporting goods, including diving gear, surfing, hiking, kick scooter riding, bicycles, and so forth.

The Decathlon chain has staked its fate on providing good value prices, mainly through private brands, rather than through leading well-known brands of sporting goods. The branch has 16,000 items, similar to supermarkets, and Ikea stores.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on August 29, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017