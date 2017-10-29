IAI North America CEO steps down

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) North America chief executive General (retired) Robert Fogelsong stepped down last week. It would appear that Fogelsong's departure is a routine management change but it leaves Israel's largest defense company's US operations without a captain at its helm.

By coinicidence, Fogelsong stepped down on the day that it was revealed why IAI CEO Joseph Weiss is unable to obtain a visa to visit the US. The reason the US Trump administration and the Obama administration before it have been denying Weiss a visa for the past five years, as well as former CEO Yitzhak Nissan, and possibly several other senior executives, is a spying affair involving US scientist Stewart David Nozette.

The indictment filed against Nozette did not claim that the government of Israel, IAI, or anyone on their behalf, had broken US law. In fact, the indictment makes it clear that it was a case of an FBI sting operation. The FBI used Israel as bait, but Israel actually had no part in the affair.

