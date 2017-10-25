IAI delivers 3D radar system to NATO customer

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) unit ELTA Systems Ltd. has supplied an advanced 3D air surveillance and defense radar system to a European NATO member country.

The contract includes several mobile 3D air defense radars, which were integrated within the national and NATO air and missile defense system. The highly-mobile and maneuverable radar provides close-to-the-force air defense support while detecting a wide variety of airborne platforms, including low altitude high-speed fighter aircraft, hovering helicopters, UAVs and low speed ultra-lights aircraft. The radar provides accurate range, azimuth and elevation angle measurements for each target, differentiating between fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.

IAI EVP and ELTA president Nissim Hadas said, "We are pleased to continue expanding our sales in Europe, especially with prestigious NATO customers. This further confirms our capability and compatibility with the most modern air defense systems within the elite cadre of NATO operators."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 25, 2017

