IAI delivers first LRSAM missile to Indian navy

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) has delivered the first LRSAM Missile manufactured in India to India's Minister of Defense Arun Jaitley at a ceremony in Hyderabad. The missile is part of the LRSAM air and navy missile defense system being produced by India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and IAI, which will be installed in India's operational missile ships.

Jaitley said, "This is an historical day for India, in which our navy becomes the proud owners of one of the most sophisticated systems in the world. This system will help the Indian Navy protect our country. India needs to be prepared for any scenario therefor we should equip our operational forces with the best of advanced technology. The delivery of the first missile coming out from indigenous production line is an example of the Indian economy and industry capabilities. We must continue developing the local infrastructure and manufacturing as part of our defense capabilities."

IAI EVP and general manager Systems, Missiles & Space Group Boaz Levi said, "The delivery of the first missile manufactured in India to India's defense arms is a technological dream come true. It is another exciting step in the many-years collaboration between IAI, India's government, India's DRDO and other partners and one that reflects a technological and engineering effort of the highest level."

Local manufacturing of the LRSAM Project is part of India's "Make in India" Policy. IAI and Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. together with Baharat Dynamic (BDL) from India have established production lines in India, for the LRSAM program. The local production line is provided with Israeli-made assemblies, which are integrated with Indian-made assemblies into an operational missile.

The LRSAM system comprises several key state-of-the-art elements, advanced phased-array radar (MFSTAR), command and control system, launchers and missiles with advanced RF seekers. The system provides ultimate protection against aerial, naval and air born threats and is operational with the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Israel Defense Forces and in the near future with the Indian Army. Over the past few years, IAI has awarded several contracts for air and missile defense systems to India, including$2.5 billion-deals in recent months.

The missile is part of deals worth $2.5 billion that IAI has signed with the Indian government over the past four months.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 29, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017