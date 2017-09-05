IAI inaugurates National Strategic SIGINT Center

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) advanced, highly automated SIGINT Center has successfully achieved phase I operational capability with an undisclosed customer.

The state-of-the-art center integrated and fuses all the nation's SIGINT sensors at a strategic level using big data and high-throughput real time data processing. Developed by ELTA Systems Ltd., a Group and Subsidiary of IAI (IAI/ELTA), this is the first time that a SIGINT center has been developed to handle such large amounts of sensors and data, creating national level Electronic Order of Battle (EOB) from ground, airborne and other sensors, and integrating all sources into a unified national SIGINT Database.

The Center provides unparalleled operational benefits such as increased SIGINT mission availability using ad-hoc sensors on various platforms, as well as a dramatic increase of SIGINT 'Probability Of Intercept' (POI) and accuracy. The system supports net-centric mode and offers enhanced mission support including mission planning tools, reporting tools, extensive analysis and real time simulator and trainer. The SIGINT center has recently successfully achieved operational capability. Following this successful milestone, the customer has recently entered an enhancement program, implementing some more advanced capabilities.

IAI EVP and ELTA president Nissim Hadas said, "Using highly sophisticated algorithms and advanced planning and analysis tools, the SIGINT center is a force multiplier. We are very pleased to have achieved this milestone. Proceeding to enhance the center capabilities is the best vote of confidence from we could get from our customer."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017