IAI teams with India's Dynamatic on mini-drones

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) and Indian company Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (DTL) have today signed a cooperation agreement, at the Aero India exhibition in Bangalore, to produce, assemble and support mini UAVs in India,

The agreement is for the transfer of technology and production capabilities from IAI to DTL to enable the indigenous capability for mini UAV systems for the benefit of Indian end-users and in support of the Indian government's "Make in India" initiative. This agreement could serve as a foothold for much broader collaboration between the parties in UAVs in India, while retaining the continuity of existing programs and enabling the implementation of new ones.

For 25 years, IAI has been working with the Indian Government to supply state-of-the-art UAV systems and technologies. IAI has built a robust customer support infrastructure through the support of many high-end local Indian partners. The new strategic collaboration with DTL will provide both IAI and DTL with the opportunity to offer the Indian Army very capable UAV solutions with local production and support. DTL’s aerospace production technologies and experience with mini UAVs in India, along with IAI’s leading technologies and experience will ensure that Indian customers receive the best possible solutions.

IAI EVP and general manager of IAI's Military Aircraft Group Shaul Shahar said, "India is one of IAI's main strategic customers; hence our relationship with Indian users, customers, and companies is critical. It is, therefore, our intention to transfer a significant part of our UAV activity to India in the near future, in accordance with the "Make in India" policy. We are delighted to join our new partner DTL and jointly offer best-of-breed solutions for India."

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd CEO & managing director Udayant Malhoutra said, “This partnership with IAI has the perfect elements essential to build a UAV enterprise in India, under the Government’s Make In India initiative. Dynamatic already manufactures major complex assemblies for global OEMs and we have already built a robust supply-chain ecosystem in India. This is the foundation upon which the industrialization of world-class UASs will be developed.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 15, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017