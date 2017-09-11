IAI unveils naval loitering munitions system

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) today unveiled the newest member in its Loitering Munitions (LM) family, the Maritime Harop. The new marine capabilities of the Harop provide an operational response for a range of naval vessels, from offshore patrol vessels to naval frigates. The technological adjustments of the marine Harop include a launcher with new marine configuration and adjustments of the communication channel of the loitering munition.

HAROP is a long endurance LM which can be launched from a variety of platforms, and is equipped with tactical UAV capabilities: high performance FLIR/ color CCD EO seeker with 360° hemispherical coverage. It searches, detects, attacks and hits high value relocatable, time critical, land or sea-based moving targets with pinpoint accuracy at long ranges. A HAROP unit is comprised of LM launchers and a Mission Control Shelter (MCS) that enables missile control with a 'Man in the Loop' operation, and real time engagement or abort attack capability to avoid collateral damage. The HAROP can be applied to a variety of battle scenarios, including low and high intensity conflicts, urban warfare and counter terror operations.

IAI has pioneered various types of LMs: Harpy and Harpy NG (an autonomous anti-radiation LM for SEAD/DEAD missions), HAROP, an Electro-Optical/Infra-Red (EO/IR)-guided, man-in-the-loop LM, designed to locate, track and destroy high quality static and mobile targets, the Green Dragon, tactical, low-cost solution, designed to provide significant situational awareness and firepower in a compact envelope, and the Rotem tactical LM based on a light multi-rotor platform that delivers outstanding capabilities against low signature enemy systems in urban and complex environments.

IAI EVP and General Manager of Systems, Missiles & Space Group Boaz Levi said, "The maritime Harop is an operational weapon system which provides navies with unique response and at good cost-benefit ratio. As such, it has attracted the interest of different customers worldwide. When used on marine platforms, the Harop provides excellent operational alternative to sea-sea missiles as well as a range of additional uses such as intelligence gathering and allowing the operator to choose the precise timing of the attack. It is a welcome addition to IAI's solution offering for loitering munition missiles."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 11, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017