IAI unveils robot border protection system

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has developed a hybrid ground and air robotic system for border patrol, reconnaissance and surveillance defense system, which combines land and aerial capabilities. As a complete system solution customized to operational needs, the systems allows continuous operation under complex and challenging areas and conditions without risking human life and supporting the coming battlefield changes and emerging threats. The system’s design is based on the RoBattle UGV and the BirdEye 650D RPA, the collaboration between the systems provide an End to End solution, supporting continuous work at complex areas with Non Line of Sight (NLOS) conditions were each of the platforms can be used as a communication repeater to the other, and providing accurate target acquisition using the different domain payloads.

The system supports a variety of complex missions including ambushes, intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance, target detection and remote threat neutralization. The system main components: the RoBattle ground robotic platform, the BirdEye 650D RPA, an array of dedicated payloads and sensors embedded in the platforms and offering remotely controlled lethal capabilities and an advanced command and control center that can be located far from the arena, hence posing no threat to human life.

RoBattle is an operational all terrain Robotic vehicle with advanced maneuverability. The vehicle designed to handle difficult missions under tough conditions quickly and efficiently, it combines an advanced autonomous system that lets it orient itself accurately in the field with real-time 3D mapping and decision support systems. The RoBattle drives autonomously between the points of interest and in random order and triggers various dedicated payloads (observation, detection and lethality). In addition, it sends Real-Time video on demand, targets and discoveries in real time to the command and control center as generates alerts on any irregularities.

The BirdEye 650D is an advanced, small tactical RPA, which belongs to the family of Small Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (STUAS). Its versatile nature makes it suitable for a range of missions, including intelligence collection, surveillance and reconnaissance at a range of up to 150 km. The RPA enables continuous communication between the RoBattle and the command post as well as superior real-time intelligence during day and night. Being completely automatic and autonomous aerial vehicle with extremely low noise and visual signature, it is very difficult to detect.

IAI EVP and IAI Military Aircraft Group general manager Shaul Shahar said, “IAI is the home of many diversified systems, all of which offer the best of advanced technology. We combine these systems into innovative solutions customized to the customer needs and the arena challenges. The RoBattle and BirdEye 650D integration is another major step forward in unmanned solutions and centric network. The synergy between the different domain platforms allows us to use the advantages of each one of them, and provide respond adequately to the challenges of the future battlefield.”

