IAI unveils tactical ground and naval system

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) has unveiled a new, highly compact version of its Ground and Naval HF COMINT Direction Finder (DF) - ELK-7065. This small-sized mobile sensor can be used for tactical ground HF COMINT missions as well as for naval missions. The ELK-7065 is the latest innovative COMINT sensor developed by IAI unit ELTA Systems.

HF communication plays an increasingly significant role in military, para-military and civilian applications and is often used by terrorists, illegal immigrants, pirates, illegal fishermen etc.

Beyond Line-Of-Sight (BLOS) communication is achieved today through advanced HF radios without the need for using expensive satellite communication or risking being intercepted through cellular communication servers. Whether using sky wave propagation or a close-range network utilizing ground waves, HF communication is proving to be a practical solution in growing use by military and para-military operators in charge of interdicting illegal activities. This fast-growing use of HF communication has generated increased interest in HF intelligence systems. However, current systems are cumbersome and require very large antennas arrays which typically occupy fields as large as several hundred meters. These large arrays render the conventional COMINT systems impractical for anything but fixed strategic applications.

The ELK-7065 3D HF COMINT provides quick interception and identification of HF signals, creating a reliable Electronic Order of Battle (EOB) picture and accurate geolocation. The HF antenna configuration, measuring merely 1.2 meters in diameter (substituting the full sized system that requires a very large area), is optimally suited for fixed or mobile tactical ground and naval forces applications. The patented compact HF system expands the current product line which includes airborne systems already installed on several aircrafts and RPV.

IAI EVP & ELTA president Nissim Hadas said, "This ground-breaking product line has generated keen interest, and has been successfully demonstrated for numerous customers around the world for both symmetric and asymmetric warfare applications. We are pleased to expand our offering to cover important applications such as mobile tactical ground forces and naval uses."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 7, 2017

