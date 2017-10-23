IAI wins Airbus radar contract

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has announced that it was recently awarded a new contract by Airbus Defense & Space to supply 16 ELM-2022A maritime patrol radars. The government of Canada is purchasing 16 C295 MSA aircraft from Airbus Defense equipped with advanced sensor systems to support Canada’s search and rescue (SAR) operations.

The key surveillance sensor to be installed on board the C295 MSA is the innovative ELM-2022 radar system developed by IAI unit Elta Systems Ltd. The ELM-2022 is multi-mode radar for detection, localization, classification, and tracking of targets over water and land in all weather conditions, day and night. It will assist in all aspects of the Canadian SAR missions.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 23, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017