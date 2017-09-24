IBM buys Israeli data center co Cloudigo

IBM has acquired Israeli data center company Cloudigo. No financial details were disclosed but the acquisition was for a small amount according to sources close to the deal.

Cloudigo is building next generation data center infrastructure and networking services.

IBM Watson and Cloud Platform cloud infrastructure Svs general manager John Considine wrote in a blog on IBM's website, "IBM acquired a high-performance team focused on advanced networking technology that moves the networking function from the server to the edge, increasing data center efficiency. The Cloudigo Ltd. team brings talent and technology that closely aligns with IBM investments in advanced network processing, as part of its cloud platform. The team will work in the Cloud Innovation Lab, which is part of the IBM Cloud Infrastructure group."

Cloudigo cofounder and CEO Eran Gampel and cofounder and CTO Gal Sagie both shared the news of the acquisition on their Linked-In pages. Sagie said, "Very excited to share that IBM has acquired Cloudigo, we are joining an incredible team with an important mission to make networking infrastructure great in hyper scale. looking forward to it!"

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 24, 2017

