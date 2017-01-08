IDF colleges to move to Jerusalem

Minister of Defense Avigdor Liberman has decided that IDF colleges will be moved to a new complex to be built in southern Jerusalem.

The colleges are currently located in on the Glilot site. 100 dunam (25 acres) on the site will become available after the colleges are moved, and will be used for the construction of business and commercial space and several hundred housing units.

The Ministry of Defense is still having difficulty in setting a target date for moving the colleges to southern Jerusalem. The new site is being selected now in order to expedite the process.

The decision to move the colleges to this area was taken at the end of a process lasting several months involving an assessment of relocation alternatives by several Ministry of Defense departments and professional IDF personnel. The alternatives considered included Mt. Scopus and Givat Ram.

In its statement today, the Ministry of Defense explained that planning of the new site to which the colleges will be moved will be brought forward in cooperation with the Jerusalem municipality through the Jerusalem Development Authority. The area of the new site is 50 dunam (12.5 acres).

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on January 8, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017