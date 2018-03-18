IDF in talks with Egypt to solve mobile network disruptions

The IDF is considering sending another military delegation for talks with government and military personnel in Egypt in order to solve the problem of deliberate disruption of Israeli mobile telephone networks, sources inform "Globes." The security forces have apparently already sent one delegation to Egypt in recent weeks, but Israel's effort in the matter was not completely successful.

Minister of Communications Ayoob Kara met today with heads of the local authorities in the south at the Sdot Negev Regional Council in order to learn about the severity of the problem and inform them of the efforts being made to solve it. Those present were briefed about the problem, and the minister of communications promised them that all senior officials in the country were making an effort to solve the problem.

As reported last week in "Globes," the disruptions are not accidental; they are an organized attack by the Egyptian army against the Israeli mobile telephone sites near the border with Sinai. The disruptions are having a negative impact on the mobile communications of hundreds of thousands of Israelis living in the south. Israel doubts Egypt's assertion that this is needed in order to combat ISIS in Sinai. Israeli intelligence sources say that the Egyptians are deliberately and knowingly violating Israeli sovereignty. This is the reason why these sources believe that Israel cannot allow such conduct by anyone.

During today's discussion, Kara said, "An end to the mobile phone disturbances in the south is approaching." This is not the first time that Kara has made this assertion, but late last week, as revealed by "Globes," the Ministry of Communications expressed cautious optimism, claiming that the problem was close to being solved. According to Kara, following a great effort by government ministries and the army, it appears that a solution to the disruptions in the south has been found.

The Ministry of Communications said that in an emergency discussion convened by Kara with all the relevant parties, including the heads of the local councils (Sdot Negev Regional Council head Tamir Idan, Merhavim Regional Council head Shay Hajaj, Bnei Shimon Regional Council head Sigal Moran, and Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council head Alon Shoster), IDF C4I Corps chief officer Major General Nati Cohen, and representatives of mobile phone companies Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR), Pelephone Communications Ltd., Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL), and HOT Mobile Ltd., the minister was informed of the actions taken to solve the problem.

Kara instructed the relevant parties to follow and make sure that the problem had indeed been solved, and added that additional actions had been taken to prevent its recurrence.

An IDF spokesperson said, "We will not comment on the meeting or what happened there."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 18, 2018

