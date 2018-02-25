IDF to move Tal Hashomer induction base to Ramla

The Ministry of Defense and the IDF will vacate 850 dunam (212.5 acres) of land in high-demand areas by 2024, thereby freeing the land for construction of 30,000 new housing units, the Ministry of Defense announced today.

This major land evacuation plan is scheduled to get underway soon. The main area to be vacated is the military induction base at Tel Hashomer, which will be transferred to Ramle. The new facility will also house headquarters of IDF corps to be removed from their current bases as part of the plan, including the IDF personnel department, the land forces command, and the technology and logistics department headquarters.

The new induction base will be constructed on land already owned by the IDF near the Home Front command in Ramle, nearby Highway 4. The new 360-dunam (90-acre) compound will include two or three 20-24-storey towers for the various unit headquarters. A new military medical center will also be built on the site.

As part of the plan, called "Ofek Rahav," the IDF and the Ministry of Defense will also vacate the Kastina camp near Kiryat Malachi currently used as the land forces' headquarters, and large parts of the Tzrifin and Ramat Gan military camps.

