IDF's new APC proves itself in toughest terrain

The Ministry of Defense and IDF have successfully completed trying out its first-ever wheeled armored personnel carrier (APC) in the toughest of terrains. The trials took place in IDF training areas in southern Israel and the Golan Heights. The new personnel carrier, named Eitan, is being developed by the Ministry of Defense Tank Administration in cooperation with the IDF Ground Forces.

The Eitan is an advanced multi-purpose APC with diverse capabilities in combat and for transporting soldiers in the battlefield and the most difficult terrains. The Eitan will be the world's most advanced and protected wheeled combat vehicle and will be equipped with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Trophy active protection systems (similar to those already in the Namer APC and Merkava Mark IV tank) as well as other and unique protective systems.

The Eitan's biggest advantage will be its mobility between different regions of combat and its ability to travel on highways at more than 90 kilometers per hour, without being mounted on transporters.

The Eitan, first unveiled last August, is equipped with an eight by eight wheel configuration , weighs about 34 tons and can carry a crew of up to 12 (driver, commander, machine gunner and nine other soldiers), similar to the Namer armored personnel carrier, also developed by the Ministry of Defense. The Ministry of Defense plans to manufacture dozens of Eitan APCs each year.

The Eitan will replace the outmoded M-113 armored personnel carrier, thousands of which are still being used by IDF infantry forces, and which operates using caterpillar tracks rather than wheels.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 12, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017