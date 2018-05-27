IFF invests in Israeli visual perfume co Amkiri

US flavorings company IFF, which acquired Israeli company Frutarom two weeks ago, is investing in Israeli startup Amkiri, developer of a visual perfume. The investment is part of Amkiri's third financing round. Investors in Amkiri to date include the Marker LLC fund, which merged with Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors, and private investors.

IFF regards its investment in Amkiri as part of the company's policy of investing in innovation. "Innovation comes from the startup community. That is just as true for personal care as for technology," said IFF Group Fragrances president Nicolas Mirzayantz. Amkiri cofounder and chairperson David Chissick added, "The company will continue in its commitment to develop additional innovative technologies for the benefit of the beauty and cosmetics industry."

Amkiri has developed a fragrant ink that can be used to paint perfume on the skin that remains for a long time. The resulting experience was designed to provide visibility for the fragrance experience. "This is a significant innovation in the perfume and beauty category that provides a visual expression of perfume," say IFF chairperson and CEO Andreas Fibig. "The visual perfume technology is creating a new platform" for the company's flavor and fragrance products.

Amkiri's product is in the advanced development stages. Sources close to the deal say that the company will continue operating in Israel in its current format or something similar. IFF announced that it plans to use connections created through the investment in order to gain close access to the entrepreneurship and innovation community. With the completion of the current investment, together with the Frutarom deal, IFF will obtain a strong presence in the innovation market in Israel.

IFF acquired Frutarom, which operates in raw materials and flavor essences for the food and beverages industry, for $6.4 billion. Completion of the merger, following which Frutarom will become a fully owned subsidiary of IFF, is expected within 6-9 months. IFF plans to retain Frutarom's current volume of R&D and production activity in Israel for at least three years from the date on which the deal is closed.

