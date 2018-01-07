IKEA to open Beersheva store next month

Swedish ready-to-assemble retail furniture chain IKEA will open its fourth store in Israel next month. The new store in Beersheva will open on February 27, joining existing Israeli outlets in Rishon Lezion, Netanya and Kiryat Ata. With the opening of the new store, IKEA expects 900,000 to buy 3 million items at its Israeli stores in 2018.

IKEA Israel CEO Shuki Koblenz said, "We are excited ahead of the opening of our fourth store in Beersheva, the capital of Israel's south. It's another step in implementing IKEA's vision of making daily life better for people as much as possible."

He added, "We believe that the new store will present design solutions at fair prices for every pocket for the residents of Beersheva and environs and lead to the creation of opportunities in the development of commerce and employment in the city."

The new store will encompass 22,000 square meters including display rooms and warehouses selling 8,000 items. There will be 1,500 parking places around the store as well as milk and meat restaurants with 360 seats, a children's play area and Swedish food store.

Ahead of the opening, IKEA Israel is hiring 240 people in Beersheva for a range of jobs in logistics, service, cashiers, sales and catering. IKEA already has 1,650 employees in its stores around Israel.

