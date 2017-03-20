IMI competes against Lockheed on Polish missiles

Israel Military Industries Ltd. (IMI Systems) is joining Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) as a strategic partner in its competition with US arms giant Lockheed Martin for the sale of high-precision rockets to the Polish army.

It is believed that Polish Ministry of Defense will select the winner the $500 million tender in the coming months.

"Globes" reported a year ago that IMI and Lockheed Martin had reached the final stage of the tender conducted by the Polish Ministry of Defense.

In the tender, IMI is offering the Polish army a series of its high-precision rockets, including Predator Hawk missiles with a 250-kilometer range, 200-kilogram warheads, and EXTRA missiles designed to hit targets at a 150-kilometer range with 120-kilogram warheads. Like other missiles developed and manufactured by IMI, these missiles can be launched from a modular launcher called LINX.

The addition of IAI to the Polish rocket tender is designed to improve IMI's standing in the competition against Lockheed Martin. A source informed about the process told "Globes" today that through this cooperation, the two companies "will offer added value to the Polish army, thereby increasing their chances of winning the tender."

In addition to the IMI missile, the two Israeli companies are also planning to offer Poland the LORA, a tactical missile developed and manufactured by IAI that can deliver accurate strikes at a range of more than 300 kilometers.

IMI today said that the LORA could also be launched from the modular launcher, which would be used for launches of missiles of the types being offered to the Polish army. These capabilities will enable the Polish army to significantly increase its range of precision firing. IMI added that the LINX launcher could also be used to launch future rockets that the company develops: "Cooperation between IMI and IAI strengthens our offer to the Polish army," IMI CEO Avi Felder said. "The advantages of our bid are reflected, among other things, in our technological ability to develop systems adapted to the customers' needs, combined with the ability to supply them with modern artillery systems that have proved themselves in operational activities."

In the tender in Poland, Lockheed Martin is offering advanced GMLRS rockets and one of the newer versions of the ATACMS rocket, which has a maximum range of 300 kilometers.

Over a year ago, in an attempt to improve its chances in the tender and expand its business activity in the Polish market, IMI opened an official office in Warsaw. This office is now coordinating the cooperation between IMI and local defense industries, and is marketing IMI's products in the Polish defense market.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 20, 2017

