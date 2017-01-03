IMI sells APC protection system to Dutch army

Swedish company BAE Hagglunds and the Dutch army have selected Israel Military Industries Ltd. (IMI systems) to supply them with IMI's Iron Fist light active defense system for the Dutch army's CV9035NL armored personnel carriers (APCs). The Dutch army is thereby becoming the first NATO army to adopt active defense technologies for its armored units.

Iron Fist is installed on armored vehicles of various sizes and weights. It tracks the projectiles fired at the vehicle carrying it and intercepts them at a safe distance. The system also tracks the source that launched the threat, and is capable of firing back immediately.

Active defense is an advanced solution that can intercept RPG rockets, anti-tank missiles, and other threats. It enhances the survivability of the combat team and the protected vehicle.

BAE Systems is the leading company in the development of survival technologies for combat vehicles. For example, the company developed the ADAPTIV system, which utilizes camouflage technology to change the vehicle's appearance and make it difficult to identify. BAE Systems also developed a tool called BattleView 360, which operates sensors outside the vehicle and provides a 360-degree picture for a scope mounted on a soldier's helmet. In effect, it enables soldiers inside the vehicle to look ahead of it and do a better job of spotting threats.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on January 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017