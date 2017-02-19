IMI unveils drone neutralization system

Israel Military Industries Ltd. (IMI systems) has held a demonstration of its drone neutralization system for senior representatives of over 14 countries. The company presented its Red-Sky tactical air defense system, which had been recently adapted to provide a solution to the growing threat of drones.

The Red-Sky demonstration included a number of drone attack scenarios. It detected, identified, automatically tracked, and intercepted drones with great success. The short-range system uses shoulder-carried missiles to intercept airborne targets automatically using autonomous scanning, tracking, and launching capabilities. The system is lightweight, mobile, and provides effective defense against a range of low-level airborne threats.

Red-Sky provides a general solution to the drone threat, including detection and identification of the threat, locking in on the target, tracking it automatically, and disrupting and neutralizing it before it accomplishes its mission. The system is integrated with advanced radar for detecting drones at a distance of a few kilometers, is equipped with an advanced thermal camera for investigating and identifying the threat, and is capable of locking in on the target. After locking in, the system tracks the target and enables the operator to disrupt or neutralize the target at a safe distance from the protected site. This disruption blocks communications between the drone and its operator on a number of broadcasting channels, and also disrupts its navigational capabilities, thereby preventing it from completing its mission.

Red-Sky can be integrated in the defense system for sensitive installations in an urban or other setting. It can also be installed on a vehicle to protect maneuvering forces against airplanes and drones. In recent months, the system has successfully undergone a series of day and night tests and demonstrations in difficult weather conditions conducted by one of the most advanced Western armies.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 19, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017