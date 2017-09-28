ISA demands clarifications on sale of Hapoalim stake

The Israel Securities Authority this week asked for clarifications from Arison Holdings Ltd. concerning the lack of transparency about the identity of the investors expected to enter the controlling core in Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI), sources inform "Globes." The group explained to the Securities Authority that the investors had asked to remain anonymous at this stage, and that only a non-binding memorandum of understanding was involved, so that there was no guarantee that the deal would go through. The Securities Authority, headed by Prof. Shmuel Hauser, is still considering whether to accept this answer. The Securities Authority said in response, "We do not respond to any specific information unless reported by the companies, insofar as it is necessary." Arison Holdings did not respond to the report.

Early this week, Bank Hapoalim announced that it had been notified by Arison Holdings, controlled by Shari Arison, which owns a 20% stake in the bank, that "a non-binding memorandum of understanding had been signed with an investment companies and investment institutions from North America. The memorandum states that the investors will buy 49% of the shares held by Arison Holdings." The same investors are to indirectly hold 10% of the shares in Israel's biggest bank, and to obtain representation on the bank's board of directors.

The announcement did not state who these parties were. Sources familiar with the Arison group said the investors' names were not published because they insisted on remaining anonymous at this stage, and that the names would be revealed after a final agreement is signed. The Bank of Israel knows who the investors are, and gave a green light to move forward on the deal, after realizing that these were large and serious concerns managing hundreds of billions of dollars in assets. Later media reports said that one of the investors involved was the University of California pension fund, which manages $60 billion in assets, and which is believed to be making its first investment in the Israeli market. The names of the other investment institutions, one of which is an investment company that appears to be leading the investment, have not been revealed. The deal is a substantial one; the proceeds for 49% of the shares held by Arison Holdings are estimated at NIS 2.4 billion.

This is not the first time that the issue of transparency has been raised in reports to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) by Bank Hapoalim and Arison Holdings. Six months ago, Bank Hapoalim announced that it had begun to prepare a prospectus for an offering by Isracard, while simultaneously considering the sale of the company or distributing it as a dividend in kind to Bank Hapoalim's shareholders. Three weeks later, following media reports of the consequences of distribution of shares in Isracard as a dividend in kind, the bank published a clarification saying that distribution of a dividend in kind was not just receiving "ordinary" consideration, as had been initially reported. Arison Holdings has already undertaken that it would not receive a control premium in this event that would discriminate against the bank's other shareholders, and undertook to sell enough shares to reduce its stake to 5%, and not to appoint directors in the company.

In another case, the Bank of Israel allowed Bank Hapoalim and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) not to report their accounting provisions in the 2014 reports for the investigation against them by the US authorities in the affair of abetting tax evasion. The Securities Authority did not like this lack of transparency. Full disclosure was made in the banks' reports for the full 2014 year. A class action filed against Bank Hapoalim in the matter was recently dismissed because the Bank of Israel had allowed the two banks to refrain from reporting their provisions.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on September 28, 2017

