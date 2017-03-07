ISA to again hold investment advisors exam in English

The Israel Securities Authority will this May again conduct exams in securities law and professional ethics in English for new immigrants seeking licenses as investment counselors, marketers, and portfolio managers. The decision to hold the exam in English for the second time followed the high demand for last November's first-ever such exam. The exam is scheduled for May 22.

RELATED ARTICLES ISA to hold investment advisors exam in English

The examination questions will appear in English, but the legal and professional terms, including definitions appearing in the relevant laws and regulations, will appear untranslated in Hebrew.

Only new immigrants as defined on the Securities Authority website will be allowed to take the exams in English. New immigrants will still be entitled to 40 minutes of extra time on each exam, and will be allowed the same use of glossaries during the exams as at present.

Candidates wishing to take the exams in English can register through an online form 001.

The Israel securities Authority stresses that there are no plans to hold the exam in English in November 2017.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 7, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017