Idan Ofer increases Kenon stake

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) is selling some of its holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd (TASE:KEN: NYSE: KEN-WI), controlled by Idan Ofer, for NIS 112.5 million, at NIS 45 per share. This price is 6% below today's market price. The Kenon share price is down 1% in Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) trading today in a sharp intraday turnaround, after having been up 2%.
The purchaser of the shares is Idan Ofer-controlled Ansonia Holdings, which holds 53% of Kenon, meaning that Ofer is in effect increasing his stake in Kenon. His Kenon holdings will rise to 58% following the deal. Bank Leumi is taking advantage of the recent rises in the Kenon share price.
Bank Leumi is selling 2.5 million Kenon's shares, 4.6% of the company's issued share capital, in an off-floor transaction, leaving it with 1.23 million Kenon shares amounting to 2.3% of Kenon's share capital. Bank Leumi notes that the deal is not expected to have a significant impact on its financial results.
Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on January 25, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments
Your comment
Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...
Load more comments