search
Front > News

Ilex Medical wins $37m MDA deal

Moshe Ben-Shaul Photo: PR
9 Mar, 2017 17:53
שלח תגובה במיילGali Weinreb

Ilex Medical will replace Magen David Adom's blood unit testing systems.

Ilex Medical Ltd. (TASE:ILX), which markets medical equipment in Israel and other countries, has announced the signing of an agreement with Magen David Adom (MDA). Ilex Medical will replace MDA's existing systems for testing blood units with more up-to-date systems. The agreement will generate an estimated $37 million in revenue for Ilex Medical over seven years, with a three-year extension option. The agreement is an extension of a previous agreement with MDA.

Ilex Medical currently controls the blood unit testing supply market in Israel. The company's share price rose 2% following the announcement, pushing the company's market cap up to NIS 408 million. Ilex Medical's financial reports said that the company's income in the first nine months of 2016 totaled NIS 388 million, 8.3% more than in the corresponding period in 2015. The profit assigned to the company shareholders was NIS 21.8 million, compared with NIS 26.4 million in the corresponding period in 2015.

The decline started with the company's gross profit, to which a rise in management and general expenses was added. Ilex Medical said that its gross profit margin fell due to a relatively low gross profit margin at the outset of a multi-year project with Meuhedet Health Services, and a decrease in the proportion of the company's revenue derived from its profitable business in South Africa.

Revenue from Ilex Medical's Medtechnica Ltd. (TASE: MEDI) subsidiary also rose, but gross and net profit fell, due to a change in the mix of products. Ilex Medical founder and chairman Moshe Ben Shaul owns 70% of the company, and many of his relatives are among its managers. His salary policy has been criticized over the years, and the company had to negotiate last January with investment institutions for approval of the company's remuneration policy, which makes it possible to pay the CEO a base salary of up to NIS 160,000 and a capital bonus of the same amount. The remuneration policy was eventually approved, even though most of the shareholders who were not parties at interest opposed it.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 9, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Moshe Ben-Shaul Photo: PR
Moshe Ben-Shaul Photo: PR
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016