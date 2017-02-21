search
Front > News

In first, Israeli public servant convicted for leak

Legal tips for startups
21 Feb, 2017 13:37
שלח תגובה במיילChen Ma'anit

The Tel Aviv District Court convicted Ayelet Azulai, bureau chief of late Minister of Defense Binyamin Ben Eliezer.

The Tel Aviv District Court today sentenced Ayelet Azulai, bureau chief of late Minister of Defense Binyamin Ben Eliezer, to 200 hours of community service and fined her NIS 50,000. Azulai was convicted after admitting to fraud and breach of trust by leaking confidential information to businessman Jacky Ben-Zaken. The information leaked by Azulai to Ben-Zaken concerned the decision by the Israel Petroleum Council about the drilling license of Shemen Industries Ltd. (TASE;SHMN), a company controlled by Ben-Zaken and his partner, Avraham Nanikashvili.

Ben-Zaken himself was convicted of abetting breach of trust in the same affair. Ben-Zaken was accused exerting pressure on the Petroleum Council with the help of Ben Eliezer and Azulai, and of contacting private concerns for the purpose of improving Shemen Industries' chances of obtaining a drilling license for the Med Ashdod site. Ben-Zaken was sentenced to four months of community service and fined NIS 65,000.

The State Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against Ben Eliezer in December 2015 for bribery, money laundering, fraud, breach of trust, and tax violations. Ben Eliezer was accused of having received money from businessmen, headed by Nanikashvili, in return for actions involving his various positions, and using it to buy real estate.

Nanikashvili was accused, among other things, of having given Ben Eliezer $400,000 to buy the latter's penthouse in Jaffa. In exchange for this "loan," it was suspected that Ben Eliezer promoted the interests of Shemen Industries.

According to the indictment, Ben-Zaken "demanded" a quid pro quo in telephone conversations with Ben Eliezer and Azulai. The indictment states that Ben Eliezer and Azulai exerted pressure on Petroleum Council members and contacted private concerns in order to improve Shemen Industries' chances of receiving a drilling license for the Med Ashdod site.

After Ben Eliezer's death in August 2016, the State Prosecutor's Office announced that it would continue the criminal trial of the other defendants in the case.

The Tel Aviv State Prosecutor's Office (taxation and economics) said in response, "The Court today rejected Ayelet Azulai's request to vacate her conviction, after having been convicted according to her confession in the original indictment filed against her. The conviction sets a precedent; for the first time, a public servant was convicted of leaking information from an internal meeting."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 21, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Legal tips for startups
Legal tips for startups
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016