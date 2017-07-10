Incoming tourism up 28% in June

303,000 tourists entered Israel in June 2017, 28% more than in June 2016. 1.74 million tourists visited Israel in the first half of 2017, 26% more than in the corresponding period last year and 24% more than in the corresponding period in 2015.

The number for January-June is an all-time record for incoming tourism to Israel. The Ministry of Tourism estimates the revenue from incoming tourism in this period at NIS 9.4 billion.

The biggest increase was a 76% rise in tourism from China, while tourism from Russia rose by 30% and tourism from the US, the largest source of tourism to Israel, by 20%.

The impressive June figures trailed behind the figures for April and May, with 350,000 tourists visiting Israel in each of those months.

Commenting on his ministry's marketing campaign, Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin said, "We are introducing innovative marketing to brand Israel, and are bringing new airlines and aviation routes to Israel. All of these steps are paying off, month by month. The substantial increase in the numbers is making an extraordinary contribution to the economy and employment. I am convinced that with good work, we will continue seeing results in the coming months."

