Indian group bids for Israeli energy exploration licenses

Israel's Ministry of Energy said it had received two bids from overseas companies for licenses to explore for gas and oil in its economic waters.The first bid for the 24 offshore blocks is from Greece’s Energean and the second is from a consortium of Indian firms including ONGC Videsh, Bharat PetroResources, Indian Oil Corp and Oil India.

Energean is already operating off the Israeli coast where it is developing the Karish and Tanin gas fields, which it bought from Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG).

Israel’s Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources Yuval Steinitz said that the bids would be studied before a final decision is made and that Israel would be calling for a new round of bids next year.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 15, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017