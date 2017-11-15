search
Indian group bids for Israeli energy exploration licenses

Leviathan gas field Photo: Noble Energy
15 Nov, 2017 16:52
The Energy Ministry has received bids from Energean and an Indian energy consortium for its new round of 24 offshore blocks.

Israel's Ministry of Energy said it had received two bids from overseas companies for licenses to explore for gas and oil in its economic waters.The first bid for the 24 offshore blocks is from Greece’s Energean and the second is from a consortium of Indian firms including ONGC Videsh, Bharat PetroResources, Indian Oil Corp and Oil India.

Energean is already operating off the Israeli coast where it is developing the Karish and Tanin gas fields, which it bought from Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG).

Israel’s Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources Yuval Steinitz said that the bids would be studied before a final decision is made and that Israel would be calling for a new round of bids next year.

